Missing minor in CDO found dead in MisOr sea

The victim was reported wearing a black T-shirt and jogging pants and left his cell phone when he failed to return home.

Before leaving their house, the victim reportedly had a quarrel with his girlfriend, and it was believed he jumped into the nearby Cagayan River.

Police were conducting an investigation on the possible suicide as there was no sign of foul play in the case.

In December 2025, a Grade 10 student who was also reported missing was found dead floating along the Cagayan de Oro River in Zone 1, Barangay Bonbon.

The victim, a 15-year-old student of Liceo de Cagayan University, was found by Bantay Dagat volunteers still wearing his school uniform and was already in the early state of decomposition.

The parents of the victim reported the victim missing and said he was last seen leaving for school.

The victim was able to text his mother in the evening that he was booking a motorcycle ride-hailing service.

Upon verification, there was no booking made by the victim on that day.

The victim was identified by relatives since there was no identification card, except for two rings found on his fingers.

The suspect’s cell phone was also missing.