Body discovered inside parked SUV

Police said the body was found inside a black Ford Everest with plate number NIK 5986 after residents reported a suspicious, dark-tinted vehicle parked in the area.

Responding officers discovered the victim lying on the front passenger seat. He was wearing a black T-shirt and brown shorts, had a large tattoo on his back, and was partially covered with a bedsheet.

Investigators said the victim may have been killed in another location before the vehicle was abandoned in Barangay Pias, noting the muddy condition of the vehicle’s tires.

The body was brought to a nearby funeral parlor for proper examination while authorities coordinated with the Land Transportation Office to identify the registered owner of the vehicle.

Police are also looking into possible links to the earlier TPLEX incident as investigation continues.