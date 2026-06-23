Natividad municipality unveils hero’s monument

Mayor Hilario Ponce and Vice Mayor Samson Caberto III led the event honoring Natividad, a Nueva Ecija native recognized as one of the youngest and most tactically adept military officers during the Philippine Revolution.

Dr. Emmanuel Antonio M. Umali, former vice governor and regional chairperson of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines, attended the ceremony to represent Nueva Ecija Governor Aurelio Matias Umali.

Col. Racci Alejandro G. Sotto, assistant division commander for operations of the 7th Infantry Division, served as the guest speaker on behalf of division commander Maj. Gen. Joseph Norwin D. Pasamonte.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Brig. Gen. Eugenio Julio C. Osias IV, commander of the 703rd Infantry Brigade, and Mayor Mario Lacurom of the neighboring municipality of Nampicuan.

Fernando Natividad-Capati and Malou Natividad-Capati, descendants of the general, delivered remarks reflecting on his life, military career and historical legacy.