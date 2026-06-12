Gary Valenciano brings hope to Filipinos across North America

The tour will make stops in California, Michigan, and North Carolina, bringing together longtime supporters and younger generations who have come to know Gary through his decades-spanning career. Audiences can expect a blend of music, storytelling, and personal reflections that have become hallmarks of his live performances.

Sharing the stage with him is his son, creative visionary Gabriel Valenciano. Known internationally for his innovative work in music, film, and digital content, Gabriel has built a reputation for pushing artistic boundaries while carrying forward the family’s passion for creative excellence. Their collaboration adds a unique father-and-son dynamic to the production, blending experience with contemporary artistry.

Selected tour dates will also feature singer-songwriter Kiana Valenciano, whose soulful sound and modern musical style have earned her a loyal following. Together, the Valencianos represent three generations of Filipino talent, showcasing the evolution of music and creativity within one family.

Backed by a talented group of musicians and performers, Inspired aims to be more than a concert. It serves as a celebration of family, faith, and Filipino identity—values that have remained central to Gary’s journey throughout his career.

The tour comes at a time when many people continue to seek encouragement amid global uncertainties. For Gary, every performance is an opportunity to share a message of optimism and remind audiences that hope can still be found even in challenging times.

Beyond the concert stage, the music icon is also expected to bring his inspirational message to a wider international audience through media appearances during his visit to the United States.

As Filipino communities gather in different cities across North America, Inspired offers more than nostalgia. It is a reminder of the power of music to connect people, strengthen faith, and celebrate a shared heritage that transcends distance.

For fans, the upcoming tour is not simply a chance to see Gary Valenciano perform live—it is an opportunity to experience an artist whose music has become part of the soundtrack of Filipino life for generations.