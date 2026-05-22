Gary Valenciano embraces raw conversations in new podcast

Premiering on May 25, the weekly podcast will feature heartfelt discussions centered on life’s struggles, emotional breakthroughs, and the courage it takes to move forward after difficult seasons.

For Gary, the project reflects not only his experiences as an artist, but also his personal journey through health battles, emotional trials, and moments of uncertainty throughout his life and career.

“This podcast is about reminding people that brokenness is not the end of anyone’s story,” Gary shared. “We all go through seasons that shake us, but there is always hope, purpose, and a reason to keep moving forward.”

Known to generations of Filipinos as “Mr. Pure Energy,” Gary has spent years overcoming major health challenges, including Type 1 diabetes and kidney cancer, while continuing to maintain one of the most enduring careers in Philippine entertainment.

But this time, instead of performing onstage, he hopes to connect with listeners through sincerity, vulnerability, and authentic storytelling.

“I don’t want this to be preachy,” he explained. “I want people to feel like they’re sitting down with a friend who understands what it’s like to struggle and still keep believing.”

The podcast arrives at a time when conversations surrounding mental health, emotional wellness, and personal healing have become increasingly important for many Filipinos. Through candid interviews and reflective discussions, Gary hopes the platform can become a safe space where people feel seen, heard, and encouraged.

Joining him throughout the first season are several well-known personalities from entertainment, media, sports, and public service, each expected to share their own stories of hardships, growth, and redemption.

The project also marks another milestone in Gary’s evolving legacy as both an artist and mentor. Beyond music and television, the podcast allows him to reach audiences in a more personal and conversational way — proving that inspiration can sometimes come from simply listening to another person’s story.

Internationally, the show also breaks new ground as Gary becomes the first Filipino artist to host an original podcast under the global platform iHeartMedia.

“We chose Gary to pioneer this movement,” said executive producer Jonathan Strickland, highlighting the company’s growing expansion into the Asia-Pacific region.

The podcast launch likewise forms part of the continuing celebration of Manila Genesis Entertainment & Management Inc.’s 40th anniversary, adding another meaningful chapter to Gary’s decades-long journey in entertainment.

Warm, reflective, and deeply human, the show promises conversations that go beyond celebrity headlines and surface-level interviews. More than anything, Gary hopes listeners walk away reminded that even during life’s most painful moments, no one has to go through the storm alone.