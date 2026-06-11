From democracy to kleptocracy

Our country did not fall into kleptocracy overnight. It was a slow, deliberate shift — from a republic where public office was a trust to a marketplace where power is bartered and sold.

The metamorphosis is grotesque. The upper and lower chambers of the Legislature have become obscene places where independence and dignity are traded for liberty from charges and expulsion, plus the bonus of an ample share of kickbacks derived from ghost projects and budget insertions unheard of in the annals of Philippine history.

Malacañang and the Speaker of the House unabashedly treat the national budget not as taxpayer money but as their own war chest. Billions flow to “aid,” “projects,” and “assistance” right before elections, before impeachment votes, before crucial legislation.

The objective is clear: to purchase loyalty by hook or by crook. The message to every mayor, governor, and legislator is simple — toe the line and the funds will come. Question the line and your district goes dry — like what happened to Davao City. But the city survived because of the trust of investors and taxpayers in the local leadership.

Senators and congressmen have prostituted themselves. Accountability and prison terms are the threats, and compliance is the currency that buys freedom. Cases stall. Those who defy, like Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, are consigned to the calaboose. Investigations are defunded.

Hearings turn into theater. In exchange for votes that shield those in the highest echelons of power and protect their allies, they receive what Judas got: 30 pieces of silver, plus the promise they will not be next in line for prosecution. Only this time it comes in branded suitcases. In the Senate, the most vulnerable of them all shamelessly follow the command.

And why does the Supreme Court idly watch the conflict and power grab in the Senate leadership even as it has reached the point where this affects the realm of justice itself? When the highest court refuses to draw the line on institutional abuse, it tells every politician that the Constitution is negotiable if you have enough votes to buy it.