Oh, senators, wherefore art thou?

At the same time, the Senate is the arena where the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte will be tried. Controlling the chamber means controlling the pace, direction and environment of the most consequential proceeding in the Marcos presidency.

The Palace insists that it merely recognized a Senate decision.

But what unfolded was more than a change in leadership. It was a consolidation of political power.

The balance of power in the Senate shifted. The flood control probe was sidelined. And the administration secured a more favorable stage for the looming impeachment battle.

Whether the events were planned or merely exploited, Malacañang emerged as the clear winner.

— Jason Mago

Noise is the point

What do Kiko Barzaga and Leandro Leviste have in common?

They are loud — relentlessly so. They criticize everything and everyone, on the left and on the right, without apology — and for that, they are dismissed. Too noisy, people say. Too much.

That is exactly the point.

Philippine politics has been corrupt long before the 1987 Constitution was even drafted — let’s not kid ourselves. Every administration. Every year. The same faces, the same plunder cases, slam dunked thrice, the same families, the same dynasties maximizing term limits — then handing the seats to relatives, then taking them back.