Located in Puerto Princesa City, the facility will serve as a hub for receiving and organizing real-time reports from fishermen on suspected IUU fishing, unusual vessel movements and other illegal activities at sea.

The project will integrate U.S. technologies, including Starlink and EarthRanger data visualization software, to improve connectivity, organize community reports and facilitate faster information-sharing with Philippine authorities.

Reports received by the center will be forwarded to appropriate government agencies for validation and possible action, with support from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, National Maritime Center and Palawan provincial government.

“Illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing is both an economic and a national security challenge. It depletes fish stocks, disrupts supply chains, distorts markets, threatens food security, and places responsible fishers and legitimate businesses at a disadvantage,” U.S. Embassy Officer Taylor Fincher said.

Fincher said combating illegal fishing and related maritime concerns remains an important area of cooperation between Manila and Washington.

Department of Agriculture Undersecretary for Fisheries Drusila Esther Bayate said the center would give fisherfolk a safer and more accessible means of reporting suspected illegal activities.

“By providing fisherfolk with a safe and accessible way to report suspected illegal fishing and other unlawful maritime activities, this Community IUU Fishing Reporting Center empowers coastal communities to become active partners in protecting our fisheries,” Bayate said.

The Fish Right Project supports Philippine-led efforts against IUU fishing in the country’s exclusive economic zone bordering the South China Sea. It also supports marine scientific research and promotes market access for legally and sustainably sourced seafood.

The U.S. Embassy said the initiative comes as the two countries mark the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 75th anniversary of their Mutual Defense Treaty.