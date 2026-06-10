Pasay police arrest station's No. 9 most wanted woman

The suspect, identified only by the alias "Generosa," was apprehended at around 3:40 p.m. at Newport World Resort along Newport Boulevard in Barangay 183.

Police said the operation was carried out based on two separate court orders. The first was a warrant for violating Republic Act 9287, or the law increasing penalties for illegal numbers games, issued by Judge Rosauro Angelito Sicat David of the Regional Trial Court Branch 101 in Santa Rosa, Laguna. The court recommended bail of P60,000.

Authorities also served a warrant for a theft case issued on 6 February 2026 by Judge Jehan Sampao Hassiman of the Pasay City Family Court Branch 11, directing the accused to serve her sentence.

Following her arrest, the suspect was turned over to the Warrant and Subpoena Section of the Pasay City Police Station for documentation before her commitment to the court of origin.