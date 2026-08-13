Officials said the figures remain preliminary as field assessments, validation and consolidation continue across affected areas.

To help maintain supply chains, DA-Cordillera mobilized five KADIWA trucks in August, transporting 11,157 kilograms of assorted vegetables from local production areas directly to markets in Quezon City and Pampanga.

The agency said it remains in close coordination with Agricultural Program Coordinating Offices in each province to monitor weather conditions, production areas and risks to crops, livestock and fisheries.

Personnel are also monitoring commodity prices and key transportation routes used to deliver agricultural products.

DA-Cordillera Regional Executive Director Jennilyn Dawayan urged affected farmers and fisherfolk to report damage to their respective local agriculture offices to ensure proper documentation and facilitate recovery assistance.

She also advised farmers not to return to damaged or hazardous fields until conditions are safe.

Following the validation of loss reports, DA-Cordillera will prepare the necessary documentation to seek recovery assistance, including the possible use of the Quick Response Fund in accordance with government regulations.