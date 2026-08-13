BAGUIO CITY — Agricultural losses in the Cordillera have reached 433.63 metric tons following rains and strong winds brought by Tropical Cyclones Luis and Maymay and the southwest monsoon, or habagat, according to initial data from the Department of Agriculture-Cordillera.
Local government units also reported through the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Information System that 1,092 farmers and fisherfolk have been affected.
Officials said the figures remain preliminary as field assessments, validation and consolidation continue across affected areas.
To help maintain supply chains, DA-Cordillera mobilized five KADIWA trucks in August, transporting 11,157 kilograms of assorted vegetables from local production areas directly to markets in Quezon City and Pampanga.
The agency said it remains in close coordination with Agricultural Program Coordinating Offices in each province to monitor weather conditions, production areas and risks to crops, livestock and fisheries.
Personnel are also monitoring commodity prices and key transportation routes used to deliver agricultural products.
DA-Cordillera Regional Executive Director Jennilyn Dawayan urged affected farmers and fisherfolk to report damage to their respective local agriculture offices to ensure proper documentation and facilitate recovery assistance.
She also advised farmers not to return to damaged or hazardous fields until conditions are safe.
Following the validation of loss reports, DA-Cordillera will prepare the necessary documentation to seek recovery assistance, including the possible use of the Quick Response Fund in accordance with government regulations.