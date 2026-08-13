“The project is not yet complete. We have a lot of things to do and fix. We will not stop in searching for ways to protect the public. And now the most important project is the second navigational gate, because the current navigational gate is old, makes abnormal noises and it gets overwhelmed when waves are strong,” Tiangco said.

“When the navigational gate is broken, the entire flood control system becomes obsolete because of the high tide, that’s why a new navigational gate is needed,” he added.

Tiangco said recent heavy rains highlighted improvements in the city’s ability to prevent severe flooding compared with previous years.

He attributed the improvement to Navotas’ flood control network, which includes pumping stations, box culverts and the navigational flood gate.

However, Tiangco stressed that the system remains vulnerable if the aging gate fails, making the construction of a second navigational gate a priority.

He said the city would continue pushing for infrastructure projects aimed at protecting residents, their homes and livelihoods from flooding caused by heavy rains and high tides.

“We will continue to work and invest in projects that would establish stronger protections for our constituents. We hope that the time will come that every Navoteño can live free from fear that is caused by flooding when rain is strong and tides are high,” Tiangco said.