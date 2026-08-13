Schools were advised to implement Alternative Delivery Mode arrangements as thunderstorms were expected to persist through the afternoon.

Manila was placed under a yellow rainfall warning, with residents, particularly those in flood-prone areas, advised to remain vigilant amid continued heavy rainfall.

The city has been dealing with the effects of the southwest monsoon and Tropical Cyclone Maymay, while authorities continue to monitor developing low-pressure areas.

Although floodwaters in several roads have subsided, intermittent rains continued Thursday, according to updates from the Manila Public Information Office.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority personnel continued clearing and declogging operations in parts of Metro Manila, removing garbage and other debris from drainage systems to help prevent flooding.