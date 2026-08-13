The video drew attention online, with netizens praising the initiative as a display of resilience while others questioned why residents had to resort to makeshift measures to protect their homes.

“When the people do better flood control to save their homes,” one commenter said.

“Kanya-kanya na lang gumawa ng flood control, wala tayong aasahan sa gobyerno na ito,” another wrote.

The latest flooding affected several areas across Cavite, particularly in the province’s 1st District, as well as Imus and Bacoor. Residents in some areas reported floodwaters ranging from knee-deep to nearly head-high.

Low-lying cities and municipalities in Cavite have long been vulnerable to flooding as runoff from upland areas flows toward lower communities during periods of heavy rain.

Residents have endured recurring floods for years, with some areas experiencing rapid increases in water levels after prolonged heavy rainfall.

The persistent problem has raised questions over existing flood-control measures and calls for longer-term solutions as development continues across the province.

Cavite has seen rapid expansion of commercial establishments, infrastructure, expressways and road networks in recent years, improving connectivity and generating economic activity.

Despite the development, flooding remains a recurring problem in several communities, leaving some residents to improvise their own defenses whenever rivers and waterways overflow.