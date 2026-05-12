Pasig nabs most wanted fugitives in Northern Samar

The Pasig City Police Station scored another win in its intensified manhunt operations with the arrest of its top one and top two most wanted persons-station level in Northern Samar.

On 10 May at 5:45 p.m., joint operatives from the Pasig City Police Station Intelligence Section as lead unit and follow-up unit, together with personnel from RIU NCR-EDIT, NISG-NCR, and CIDG Northern Samar, conducted a manhunt operation in Barangay Bugay, Las Navas, Northern Samar which led to the arrest of alias Jhay-R, 28; and alias Katoy, 37—both residents of Barangay Bugay, Las Navas, Northern Samar.