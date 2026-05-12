Pasig nabs most wanted fugitives in Northern Samar

The Pasig City Police Station scored another win in its intensified manhunt operations with the arrest of its top one and top two most wanted persons-station level in Northern Samar.
On 10 May at 5:45 p.m., joint operatives from the Pasig City Police Station Intelligence Section as lead unit and follow-up unit, together with personnel from RIU NCR-EDIT, NISG-NCR, and CIDG Northern Samar, conducted a manhunt operation in Barangay Bugay, Las Navas, Northern Samar which led to the arrest of alias Jhay-R, 28; and alias Katoy, 37—both residents of Barangay Bugay, Las Navas, Northern Samar.
The accused were arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 152, Pasig City, dated 15 September 2023, for the crime of homicide under Article 249 of the Revised Penal Code, with no bail recommended.
Pasig police chief P/Col. Hendrix Mangaldan lauded the Team Pasig Elite for their dedication to sustaining the campaign against wanted persons.
Mangaldan said this operation underscores the Pasig Elite force's unwavering commitment to uphold the law, pursue fugitives beyond city borders, and deliver justice for victims.