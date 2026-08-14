The opening was attended by Makati City Health Department officer-in-charge Dr. Bernard See, who thanked We Hope Medical Group for expanding its services in the city.

Staffed by licensed oncology doctors and equipped with modern treatment facilities, the center offers consultations, laboratory diagnostics and chemotherapy sessions covered by PhilHealth, as well as assistance through the Cancer Assistance Fund and other local government programs.

The center is open from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, cancer ranked as the country's second-leading cause of death in 2025, accounting for 58,656 deaths, or 11.5 percent of recorded deaths, from January to October.

Despite the passage of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act, patients continue to face challenges including late diagnosis, limited access to specialized care and high out-of-pocket expenses.

We Hope Medical Group said chemotherapy can cost as much as P120,000 per cycle, while total cancer treatment expenses can reach millions of pesos, potentially forcing families into debt or prompting patients to delay or abandon treatment.

The group said it is working with local governments, national government agencies and communities to make cancer treatment more accessible and sustainable.

We Hope Medical Group is targeting 100 operational centers by the end of the year as it expands its network of chemotherapy facilities across Metro Manila, Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Our mission is simple but powerful. No Filipino should ever have to choose between financial survival and life-saving cancer treatment,” We Hope Medical Group Chairman and CEO Dr. John Paul Aclan said.