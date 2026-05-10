High-value target in Pasay arrested

The accused was apprehended at approximately 9 a.m along Pasadeña Street, Barangay 70, Pasay City.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Marjuri Almojera Madrid-Songgadan of Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 117 for violation of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The court recommended no bail for the temporary liberty of the accused.

Following the operation, the arrested individual was brought to the WSS office of Pasay City Police Station for proper documentation, booking procedures, and disposition before the return of the warrant to the issuing court.