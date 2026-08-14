“Malinaw ang ating layunin at ito ay ang protektahan ang buhay at kaligtasan ng bawat Pilipino. We fully support the NBI as the lead law-enforcement agency, as well as all our partner agencies, in this operation. Kapag may ebidensiya na ang bakal na pumapasok sa ating merkado ay substandard o may radioactive materials, kailangang kumilos ang gobyerno. We will follow the evidence, enforce the law, and ensure that those responsible are held accountable in accordance with law and due process,” Acorda said.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) initiated the investigation following reports that the company was manufacturing and distributing substandard reinforcing steel bars.

The investigation expanded after the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) detected radioactive isotopes in commercially distributed DMS reinforcing steel.

The NBI and PAOCC, assisted by the PNRI, Philippine Air Force and Philippine Coast Guard chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear units, the PCG Special Operations Group and the Army's 10th Infantry Division, implemented search warrants at the manufacturing facility.

Authorities said the operation resulted in the rescue of 174 Filipino workers from an industrial environment found to contain radioactive-bearing materials, dust, fumes, waste and production residues that posed risks of continued occupational exposure.

Technical examinations confirmed the presence of radioactive isotopes, including uranium-238, thorium-228, thorium-232 and radium-226, in different stages and areas of the company's operations.

The isotopes were documented in finished DMS rebars, furnace-related materials, residual black sand, industrial powders, dust, waste, wastewater and other production and stored materials.

The PNRI also certified that the company and its identified officers and personnel did not have the required license or authority to acquire, receive, possess, use, store, sell, transfer, import or export nuclear or radioactive materials.

An inspection by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources also found that the company's Environmental Compliance Certificate did not declare or authorize the presence, handling, processing, storage or use of radioactive materials at the facility.

Separate product-standard testing raised concerns over DMS reinforcing steel already circulating in the market.

Authorities said four of eight samples purchased from commercial hardware establishments across Mindanao, or 50 percent, failed the mandatory mass-variation requirement under Philippine National Standard 49:2020.

NBI investigators also documented DMS-marked reinforcing steel bars in the rubble of structures that collapsed following the magnitude 7.8 Mindanao earthquake on 8 June 2026.

The structures included schools, hospitals, government buildings, barangay health centers and residences in parts of Sarangani, Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental.

Authorities stressed that the presence of DMS rebars in the collapsed structures does not establish that the steel caused the collapses. Determining the causes of the structural failures remains subject to engineering assessment.

The NBI has referred the case to the Department of Justice for appropriate proceedings over alleged violations of Republic Act 12305, or the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act; RA 6969, or the Toxic Substances and Hazardous and Nuclear Wastes Control Act; Presidential Decree 1586, or the Philippine Environmental Impact Statement System; and RA 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines.

The PAOCC said authorities would continue coordinating with the PNRI, DENR, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Health and other agencies to secure radioactive-bearing materials, protect workers and communities and trace affected steel products already in circulation.

“The safety of the Filipino people remains our highest priority,” Acorda said.