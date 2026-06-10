LTO identifies driver involved in viral SLEX Hit-and-Run incident

“What matters at this point is that the driver has already been identified and will now be properly subjected to the investigation process,” LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao said.

The Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) of the agency confirmed the identity of the Jetour SUV driver after thorough verification and coordination with the HPG.

The LTO revealed that the identification of the driver was conducted following his surrender to the HPG and the verification of records and data held by the LTO.

Upon identification of the driver, hearings and investigations will continue, while the driver’s license remains under a 90-day preventive suspension pending the ongoing proceedings of the case.

“‘We will continue to ensure that anyone proven to have violated the law will be held accountable, especially in cases involving fleeing after an accident,’” Lacanilao said.

“‘No one should think that they can avoid accountability by simply leaving the scene of the incident,’” he added.

The agency reiterated that it will uphold due process in resolving the case with strict enforcement of laws and regulations to ensure the safety of all road users.