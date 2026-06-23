Two arrested over false dump truck carnapping report in Bulacan

PNP-HPG Director Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan said members of the Provincial Highway Patrol Team (PHPT)-Bulacan carried out the arrest on 20 June following an investigation into the complaint.

The case stemmed from a report filed on 16 June by a complainant who claimed that his Isuzu Giga dump truck had been taken without his consent and was later being offered for sale.

Acting on information provided by the complainant regarding the vehicle's alleged location, PHPT-Bulacan personnel conducted a verification operation in Barangay Bubulong Munti, San Ildefonso.

During the investigation, authorities found that the individual in possession of the truck was able to present documents indicating that the vehicle had allegedly been transferred as payment for an outstanding debt worth P1.3 million.

Police said the evidence gathered contradicted the original claim that the vehicle had been stolen.

The two suspects were arrested and informed of their constitutional rights in a language they understood.

Batangan reminded the public that filing false crime reports hampers legitimate police operations and could result in criminal charges.

"The PNP-HPG remains committed to conducting fair, impartial, and evidence-based investigations. We urge the public to provide truthful information when seeking police assistance, as false reports not only waste government resources but may also lead to criminal prosecution," he said.

The PNP-HPG said it will continue pursuing evidence-based investigations and warned against the misuse of law enforcement resources through fabricated complaints.