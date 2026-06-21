Driver faces license ban over QC road rage incident

The confrontation began on a two-way street in Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon when a parked vehicle blocked the pickup truck’s lane, forcing it to veer into oncoming traffic, according to the tricycle driver, Alexander Mata.

Mata said the motorist crossed into his lane, stepped out of the vehicle, and challenged him. Mata initially backed up his tricycle to let the pickup truck pass, but he claimed the driver threatened him and said he would return.

After dropping off a passenger, Mata encountered the pickup truck again as he was leaving a subdivision. The truck reportedly cut him off, and the driver stepped out carrying a firearm.

Mata said the driver threatened to empty his ammunition into Mata's head, prompting the tricycle driver to remain silent out of fear. Mata later noted that he was trying to stay strong for his children despite being frightened.

The tricycle driver reported the incident to Novaliches Police Station 4 and sought assistance from the Quezon City Police District’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit at Camp Karingal.

Mata remains determined to press charges against the motorist.

In response to the incident, the LTO placed the pickup truck under an administrative alarm and initiated an investigation. The agency has also requested that the Philippine National Police revoke the driver’s firearm license.