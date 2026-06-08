PNP launches manhunt for SUV driver in SLEX hit-and-run

The incident was captured on dashcam footage, which authorities are now using to identify the vehicle and its driver.

“This kind of behavior has no place on the road. I am confident that the driver will be identified and held responsible for the reckless driving that almost cost the life of a policeman,” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

The dashcam video showed an HPG officer riding a motorcycle along the leftmost lane of the expressway when a speeding SUV allegedly sideswiped him. The impact caused the officer to lose control and crash, with the motorcycle tumbling several times. The SUV driver fled the scene without stopping.

Nartatez said he has directed the HPG to coordinate with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and pursue the filing of appropriate charges.

“I have instructed the HPG to coordinate with the LTO and ensure the filing of appropriate charges against the SUV driver involved in the hit-and-run incident that hurt a police officer,” he said.

Authorities are reviewing available footage and gathering leads from witnesses and traffic monitoring systems along SLEX.

During a press briefing at Camp Crame on Monday, HPG Director Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan presented Patrolman Jeric Aya-ay, the officer injured in the incident.

Based on the initial investigation, Batangan said the SUV appeared to be overspeeding and may have been using fake license plates and a fake conduction sticker.

“Currently, our coordination with other law enforcement agencies, particularly with SLEX management, is still ongoing. There was a plate number on the vehicle involved, but there are no records matching it. It is possible that the vehicle used a fake plate number,” Batangan said.

The HPG is also coordinating with the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group to enhance the video footage and obtain a clearer image of the vehicle.

“Our coordination with the ACG is ongoing to enhance the image provided by the motorist who witnessed the incident,” he added.

Batangan said the driver could face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and damage to property. Additional charges may be filed if investigators confirm the use of fake license plates.

“When we identify the owner or driver of the vehicle, he may face charges for reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and damage to property. If we prove the license plate is fake, we will also recommend appropriate sanctions to the LTO,” Batangan said.

He added that fleeing the scene after a collision could further aggravate the driver's liability.

“It is no joke that after he was involved in the incident, he suddenly fled. If the collision was unintentional, he should have stopped and rendered assistance,” he said.

Batangan said investigators are also looking into whether the incident was intentional or the result of both drivers entering each other's blind spots.

“Whether it was a blind-spot incident or intentional, the driver should have stopped after the collision,” he said.