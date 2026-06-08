LTO issues SCO vs. driver in viral SLEX hit-and-run incident

Based on the LTO report, an HPG officer was seen along SLEX on Saturday, June 6, as shown in a viral video uploaded by the Riders Safety Advocates of the Philippines (RSAP).

The agency added that while the HPG officer was moving from the overtaking lane, a Jetour SUV suddenly accelerated and swerved left from the third lane.

The maneuver caused the SUV to strike the HPG officer’s motorcycle, resulting in the rider’s fall and injuries.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle reportedly failed to stop and assess the condition of the injured HPG officer and instead immediately left the scene.

This prompted the agency to issue SCO and require the registered owner and driver of the vehicle to appear at a scheduled hearing in connection with the incident.

The LTO noted that the driver may be held liable for violations of reckless driving and failure of duty in case of an accident and may face suspension or revocation of his driver’s license for being deemed an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

In the SCO, the driver was instructed to surrender his driver’s license to the LTO, with suspension for ninety (90) days while the investigation remains ongoing.

The vehicle, Jetour SUV, was also placed under alarm status.

“We continuously remind all motorists to drive responsibly and always prioritize the safety of fellow road users,” LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao said.

“We continuously remind all motorists to drive responsibly and always prioritize the safety of fellow road users,” he added.

Lacanilao further stated that leaving the scene of an accident is unacceptable, particularly in cases where injuries have been sustained.

“In these situations, the LTO will ensure that the incident is thoroughly investigated and that anyone found to have violated the law will be held accountable,” he pointed out.