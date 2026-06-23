Audit agency flags persistent LTO IT system glitches

The group added that the system also fails to handle motor vehicle user’s charge exemptions for diplomats and economic zone locators, as well as the automatic collection of penalties for new registrations.

These disclosures come as the LTO strongly opposes Dermalog’s request to renew its contract and secure an additional P2.5 billion for system upgrades. LTO officials cited unresolved state audit findings and persistent system deficiencies seven years after the project’s launch.

LTO executive director Martin Ontog recently testified before the House Committee on Transportation against Dermalog’s request, pointing to unresolved cybersecurity gaps despite the contractor receiving 13 contract extensions.