Crosswalk collision injures student

The van driver stopped after the collision and checked on the victim. The student was treated for minor abrasions at a hospital located directly across the street from the accident site.

Police said the driver shouldered the victim’s medical expenses.

Following the incident, the LTO placed the driver's license under a 90-day preventive suspension while the case is investigated.

The van driver could face heavier penalties, including a longer suspension or permanent revocation of the license, depending on the outcome of the probe, LTO chief Markus Lacanilao said.