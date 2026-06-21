Crosswalk collision injures student

A student crossing a designated pedestrian lane along General Luna Avenue in San Mateo, Rizal was injured after being hit by a van, prompting the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to issue a show-cause order and suspend the driver’s license.
A jeepney had stopped to allow the child to cross the street, but a van behind it overtook the jeepney and struck the student, San Mateo Police Chief Lt. Col. Armel Tabaog said. An initial investigation showed the van driver failed to notice the student crossing.
The van driver stopped after the collision and checked on the victim. The student was treated for minor abrasions at a hospital located directly across the street from the accident site.
Police said the driver shouldered the victim’s medical expenses.
Following the incident, the LTO placed the driver's license under a 90-day preventive suspension while the case is investigated.
The van driver could face heavier penalties, including a longer suspension or permanent revocation of the license, depending on the outcome of the probe, LTO chief Markus Lacanilao said.