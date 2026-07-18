The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the driver's license of a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic enforcer for 90 days and ordered him to explain his actions after he was caught on video counterflowing along the EDSA Bus Lane and blocking the path of a bus.
In a show cause order (SCO) issued on Saturday, the LTO directed Traffic Aide 1 Jeffrey Tablan, the rider seen in the now-viral video, along with the registered owner of the motorcycle, to appear before the agency's Intelligence and Investigation Division at its Quezon City central office and submit sworn statements explaining why they should not be held liable for the incident.
The agency said Tablan must explain why he should not be charged for driving against traffic and obstruction of traffic, as well as why his driver's license should not be suspended or revoked for being an "improper person" to operate a motor vehicle.
Pending the investigation, the LTO ordered the immediate 90-day preventive suspension of Tablan's driver's license and placed the motorcycle involved under alarm, preventing any transactions involving the vehicle while the case is being investigated.
The incident drew widespread criticism after a video circulated on social media showing the motorcycle rider traveling against traffic on the exclusive EDSA Bus Lane before stopping directly in front of an oncoming bus, forcing it to halt.
The MMDA earlier identified the rider as one of its traffic aides and said allegations circulating online that he appeared intoxicated at the time of the incident would also be verified as part of its own investigation.
Separately, the MMDA said it has launched an administrative probe into Tablan's conduct and warned that he could face disciplinary sanctions, including a P5,000 fine for violating traffic regulations.
MMDA Chairman Romando "Don" Artes stressed that the agency would not tolerate misconduct among its personnel, saying any employee found to have violated traffic laws or committed improper behavior would be held accountable.