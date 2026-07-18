The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the driver's license of a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic enforcer for 90 days and ordered him to explain his actions after he was caught on video counterflowing along the EDSA Bus Lane and blocking the path of a bus.

In a show cause order (SCO) issued on Saturday, the LTO directed Traffic Aide 1 Jeffrey Tablan, the rider seen in the now-viral video, along with the registered owner of the motorcycle, to appear before the agency's Intelligence and Investigation Division at its Quezon City central office and submit sworn statements explaining why they should not be held liable for the incident.

The agency said Tablan must explain why he should not be charged for driving against traffic and obstruction of traffic, as well as why his driver's license should not be suspended or revoked for being an "improper person" to operate a motor vehicle.