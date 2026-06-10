Klea Pineda weighs legal action over online threat

While accustomed to criticism as a public figure, Pineda said threats of violence are fundamentally different and should never be dismissed as jokes.

"I'm already used to criticism being thrown at me at this point, but some people are getting way too comfortable with their words. Nobody deserves to be on the receiving end of jokes like this," she said.

The actress explained that she rarely responds to online attacks but felt compelled to speak out this time.

"Minsan lang ako magsalita sa social media about sa mga bashing, about sa mga threats na ganiyan, and this time, hindi ko na pinalagpas kasi sobra-sobra na 'yun. Walang may deserve nang ganoong klaseng message, kahit sino," Pineda shared.

Encouraged by her family, she said she is exploring legal options to identify those responsible.

"Sana, sana. 'Yun 'yung plan. Hahanapin natin 'yung mga 'yan," she said when asked if she intends to pursue a case.

The team behind Open Endings, the LGBTQIA+ film in which Pineda stars, also condemned the incident, stressing that threats of sexual violence should never be treated as humor or accepted as part of online culture.

"Threats of sexual violence are never a joke, never acceptable, and never something that should be normalized," the filmmakers said in a statement.

Co-star Janella Salvador echoed the call for accountability, criticizing internet users who hide behind anonymous or fake accounts.

"Nobody deserves that, and it's time na these people who feel comfortable saying things like that on the internet, hiding behind fake accounts, I think it's time that they learn their lesson," Salvador said.

Despite the controversy, both actresses remain focused on promoting Open Endings, which is now screening in cinemas nationwide following a successful independent film run.

For Salvador, the wider release is an opportunity to prove that LGBTQIA+ stories deserve a larger audience.

"We're able to reach a bigger audience. Medyo nakakakaba siya, pero hopefully ma-send namin 'yung message na there is an audience for this," she said.

As the film reaches mainstream viewers, Pineda's decision to speak out has also become a broader call for accountability, respect and safety in online spaces.