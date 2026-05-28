Klea Pineda slams basher

Klea Pineda did not let a hateful message from an online basher slide.

Pineda reposted the disturbing message on her Facebook account, where the basher allegedly wished that she would be ra**d. She has since deleted the post.

“I’m already used to criticism being thrown at me at this point, but some people are getting way too comfortable with their words. Nobody deserves to be on the receiving end of jokes like this,” Pineda wrote.

Subsequently, Sparkle GMA Artist Center released an official statement condemning the basher’s actions.

“Sparkle advocates for safety, dignity and kindness for all. We do not condone acts of hate and intimidation and reaffirm our commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all our artists,” the statement read.