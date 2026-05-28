Klea Pineda slams basher

Klea Pineda did not let a hateful message from an online basher slide.
Pineda reposted the disturbing message on her Facebook account, where the basher allegedly wished that she would be ra**d. She has since deleted the post.
“I’m already used to criticism being thrown at me at this point, but some people are getting way too comfortable with their words. Nobody deserves to be on the receiving end of jokes like this,” Pineda wrote.
Subsequently, Sparkle GMA Artist Center released an official statement condemning the basher’s actions.
“Sparkle advocates for safety, dignity and kindness for all. We do not condone acts of hate and intimidation and reaffirm our commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all our artists,” the statement read.
Showing support for Pineda, her rumored girlfriend Janella Salvador reposted on her Instagram Stories the official statement from the queer film Open Endings, which also condemned the threats and sexual harassment directed at the actress.
The film starred both Pineda and Salvador, and fans believe it was during the project where the two became close.
“We, at Open Endings, strongly condemn the anonymous threat sent to one of our actors, Klea Pineda.
“Threats of sexual violence are never a joke, never acceptable, and never something that should be normalized — especially against members of the LGBTQIA+ community, who continue to face harassment, discrimination, and violence simply for existing openly and truthfully,” the statement said.
Enrique Gil, Apple David follow each other on Instagram
Enrique Gil and sports courtside reporter Apple David had netizens buzzing after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two recently followed each other on Instagram.
David previously went viral after confirming her rumored relationship with 18-year-old basketball player Chad Gammad of the Letran Knights. The relationship sparked mixed reactions online because of their noticeable age gap, making David a frequent target of criticism.
Gil similarly made headlines after his rumored relationship with TikTok personality Andrea Brown surfaced online. Reports claimed that the actor became interested in Brown after seeing her on TikTok last year. Gil later reportedly began communicating with Brown, and the two were eventually spotted together at social gatherings. Gil is currently 34 years old, while Brown is 18.
Following the Instagram follow exchange between Gil and David, netizens flooded a Facebook page with jokes and comments about their apparent newfound friendship.
“Their conversation must be interesting.”
“Bubuo ata ng predators support group.”
“Ano ba loveteam name nila? AppuQue?”
“Birds of the same feather… are the same birds.”
“I love the possible loveteam name… ‘PUQUE!’”