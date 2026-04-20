Livelihood program provides P29.6M in patrol vehicles

The units were distributed to the municipalities of Bacolor, which received 21 units; Apalit, which received 12; Minalin, with 11 and Sto. Tomas, with seven.

“We want to ensure that our village watchmen and officials are always ready and fast,” Pineda said. “These vehicles are a big help to make their jobs easier and to protect our communities.”

The governor said the vehicles are intended to help barangay officials enforce peace and order with greater efficiency and reliability.

To date, the provincial government has distributed 247 patrol vehicles toward a goal of covering all 505 barangays province-wide. The total value of the units distributed so far is estimated at P29.6 million.

The turnover ceremony was attended by DSWD regional director Venus Rebuldela, provincial board members, and the mayors of the recipient municipalities.