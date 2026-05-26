Klea Pineda calls out abusive online comment

Klea Pineda called out a disturbing comment she received from a social media follower, saying criticism online should never cross the line into harmful and abusive remarks.
The Kapuso actress responded after a netizen posted an offensive message directed at her.
Sharing her thoughts online, Pineda said she has already grown used to criticism as a public figure, but stressed that people should still be mindful of the words they use.
“I’m already used to criticism being thrown at me at this point, but some people are getting way too comfortable with their words. Nobody deserves to be on the receiving end of jokes like this,” she wrote.