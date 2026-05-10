Pineda stays upbeat despite exit

Converge defeated Blackwater, 136-122, last Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City to finish the Commissioner’s Cup with a 5-7 win-loss record.

“Definitely, I feel like we will learn a lot from this last conference. I don’t want to give any reasons or excuses. I think it’s up to us how we’re going to recover from it,” Pineda said.

“I feel like if we just stay optimistic and continue to work together, good things are bound to happen in the next conference.”

“As long as we stick together, especially through the highs and lows.”

Pineda also cited that they will thoroughly choose their next import for the season-ending conference to continue their momentum.

Converge first tapped Kylor Kelly for its first nine games before choosing Donovan Smith for the last three matches.

“We will have a short break, then we will go back to practice. Maybe our problem regarding the import should not be repeated,” Pineda said.

“We need to give time to look for an import.”

Juan Gomez de Liaño, who led Converge with 25 points, shared Pineda’s sentiments, believing that they have what it takes to bounce back.