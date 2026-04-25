1,803 bedridden patients get cash aid

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — A total of 1,803 bedridden patients across Pampanga have received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), with added nutrition support from the provincial government.

Each beneficiary received P5,000 in cash aid from the DSWD, while the province distributed Ensure milk to help improve their nutrition. The assistance was extended to patients referred by Nanay Community Workers during an event in the provincial capital on 24 April.