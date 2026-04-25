1,803 bedridden patients get cash aid

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — A total of 1,803 bedridden patients across Pampanga have received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), with added nutrition support from the provincial government.
Each beneficiary received P5,000 in cash aid from the DSWD, while the province distributed Ensure milk to help improve their nutrition. The assistance was extended to patients referred by Nanay Community Workers during an event in the provincial capital on 24 April.
Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda urged families to continue caring for their bedridden relatives, emphasizing the importance of communication and emotional support in prolonging their lives.
Ninety‑four‑year‑old Loreta Agapito, one of the recipients, expressed gratitude, saying the help is a big relief for households that rely heavily on support from their children.