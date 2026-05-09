Over 4,000 Kapampangans receive dialysis aid

The governor said the provincial government seeks to support patients facing the hardships of dialysis.

She said, “Facing the difficulties of dialysis — from fatigue, anxiety, to financial burden — is not easy, but the Capitol wants every patient to feel that they are not alone in their struggle.”

Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco, Board Members Atty. Claire Lim and Dr. Kaye Naguit, and Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office officer Fe Manarang also joined the distribution.

Pineda said the provincial government continues to build and improve hospitals and health facilities to make medical services more accessible to Kapampangans, including ongoing projects in Bacolor, San Luis, and Arayat.

Aside from the P4,000 cash aid from the DSWD, beneficiaries also received half a sack of rice.

The provincial government is also set to open a P50-million diagnostic building inside the Lubao Municipal Complex.

Pineda announced the project during a medical mission in the second district on Friday, saying the facility is targeted to open in July.