Janella Salvador prefers no label in her relationship with Klea Pineda

Janella Salvador has lately been sharing her special relationship with Klea Pineda online. A string of posts on social media captured their romantic moments together, whether via videos or photos.
There's no denying that Salvador is in a happy place and she did not try to hide what is already obvious about her love life, choosing to document her travels with her loved ones aside from her son.
"Kailangan bang i-label? Obvious naman kung ano'ng meron (Does it need a label? It's obvious what we have),” Salvador replied when asked about the label of their relationship during Lactum Bibolilits Galing Challenges 2 that features Salvador with her son Jude, Elisse Joson and her daughter Felize and daddy vlogger Vlad Magallanes and his daughter Akasha.
Salvador stressed she didn't try to hide what's going on between her and Pineda.
"Hindi ko naman siya ever tinago. Hindi ko naman siya tina-try itago. (I never kept it a secret. Never tried to hide it). I just really chose what to share. If there is something that makes me really happy, that I really want to share, I choose to share it," Salvador said.
When pressed to give us the most compelling reason for sharing publicly snippets of her live life, Salvador explained: "Siguro it's not very easy for a young girl in the industry especially in the Philippines, which is a very conservative country, to grow up in an industry like that. So, siguro it took a lot of ups and down and maturity to be able to realize that I can live my life, express myself really, as long as I'm not hurting anyone, there is nothing wrong with that. If I've been happy recently, why not share it."
Stell Ajero claps back at basher
Obviously miffed at the baseless accusation, SB19's Stell Ajero clapped back at a basher who hinted rift between him and fellow SB19 member Justin de Dios.
It all started when netizens noticed the two's lack of public interactions. This led to one fan calling De Dios “toxic,” something which Ajero did not let slide.
Ajero defiantly addressed the issue and said: “Who are you to say something like that?! You're the toxic one, to be honest. Stop it. I don't need your support if you're like that to my groupmates. Delete this.”
Ajero's counter remark quickly went viral and drew admiration from fans who lauded his effort for standing up for his group.
John Lloyd Cruz to do a project with Ellen Adarna?
A photo showing John Lloyd Cruz, Ellen Adarna and GMA executive Annette Gozon-Valdes has sparked rumors of a project between the ex-couple.
Reshared by Valdes on her Instagram account, the theory is that GMA is producing a project for Cruz and Adarna.
Once out on social media, netizens immediately commented.
"Exciting, rooting for JLC," said one fan.
"Hope it's a sitcom so it's more on adlibs. Ellen is not that great in acting," one guy commented.
"That's what i thought and no offense ha. I'm also a Visayan but Ellen is not that fluent in Tagalog, she has Visayan accent just like Beauty Gonzales. It's better be a sitcom so that it's not serious," another fan commented.