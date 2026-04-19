Janella Salvador prefers no label in her relationship with Klea Pineda

When pressed to give us the most compelling reason for sharing publicly snippets of her live life, Salvador explained: "Siguro it's not very easy for a young girl in the industry especially in the Philippines, which is a very conservative country, to grow up in an industry like that. So, siguro it took a lot of ups and down and maturity to be able to realize that I can live my life, express myself really, as long as I'm not hurting anyone, there is nothing wrong with that. If I've been happy recently, why not share it."

Stell Ajero claps back at basher

Obviously miffed at the baseless accusation, SB19's Stell Ajero clapped back at a basher who hinted rift between him and fellow SB19 member Justin de Dios.

It all started when netizens noticed the two's lack of public interactions. This led to one fan calling De Dios “toxic,” something which Ajero did not let slide.