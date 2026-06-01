Robi Domingo, Maiqui Pineda welcome first child

Domingo shared the news on social media, introducing their newborn to followers with the message: “Hi guys! Welcome to the outside world.”

He also affectionately referred to the baby as their “newest housemate,” a nod to his longtime association with reality television.

The couple announced earlier this year that they were expecting their first child. Since marrying in an intimate church ceremony in 2023, Domingo and Pineda have shared glimpses of their life together while largely keeping family matters private.

The arrival of their baby marks a significant milestone for the couple as they begin their journey into parenthood.