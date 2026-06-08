Robi Domingo recalls standing by Maiqui through health battle

Speaking on Gary Valenciano's podcast, Robi recalled the moment their future together was shaken by Maiqui's diagnosis with a rare autoimmune disease. What should have been a season of wedding preparations suddenly became a battle neither of them expected.

“Imagine having all these dreams together and then everything changes in an instant,” Robi shared.

Faced with an uncertain medical prognosis, Maiqui even offered Robi a way out before they exchanged vows. But for the television host, leaving was never an option.

“I told her I was staying. No matter what happened, I would be there,” he said.

Robi revealed that faith became their anchor during the most difficult moments. He often turned to prayer and found comfort in music that reminded them to remain hopeful despite the uncertainty.

The experience also reshaped his understanding of love and commitment. As treatments brought physical changes and emotional challenges, Robi said his decision never wavered.

“Love isn’t about circumstances. It’s about choosing each other every day,” he reflected.

Years later, the couple emerged stronger from the ordeal. Their wedding pushed through, Maiqui's condition improved, and they recently welcomed their first child.

Looking back, Robi said their journey gave deeper meaning to the promise couples make at the altar.

“When people say ‘in sickness and in health,’ we truly got to live those words,” he said.