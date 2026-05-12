Two LPAs monitored; rain showers expected nationwide

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms, with possible flash floods or landslides during severe storms.

It added that the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and northeastern Mindanao may experience light to moderate winds from the northeast to northwest, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon will have light to moderate winds from the southeast to northeast, with slight to moderate seas, while Mindanao will experience light to moderate winds with variable directions.