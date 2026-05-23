2 LPAs raise flood, landslide threat

A second LPA, designated as LPA 05e, was estimated at 2,135 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao as of 3 a.m. Saturday.

In PAGASA’s 5 a.m. public weather forecast, weather specialist Leanne Loreto said the system outside PAR is moving westward or west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

State meteorologists said the second LPA also has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours. However, long-range forecasts indicate a moderate possibility of intensification in the coming days.

“Today until Wednesday, we monitor it outside the PAR. It will not affect us yet, but it has a moderate chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next four to five days,” Loreto said.

Outside the direct influence of the LPAs, the easterlies remain the dominant weather system affecting the rest of the country. They are bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The easterlies are also sustaining high temperatures, with Saturday’s heat index forecast reaching 36 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila and as high as 39 degrees Celsius in Tuguegarao.

PAGASA warned that severe localized thunderstorms triggered by afternoon heating may cause sudden flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas.

The overlapping weather systems signal a volatile atmospheric transition as PAGASA anticipates the onset of the southwest monsoon, or habagat, which marks the approach of the rainy season.