(Habagat continues to prevail, but we expect the rainfall caused by it to gradually decrease.)

The prevailing weather system, according to PAGASA, continues to affect Luzon, with rainfall expected to remain concentrated particularly over the western section of the country.

“Inaasahan pa rin naman natin ang pabugso-bugsong malakas na pag-ulan dulot ng Habagat dito sa may Zambales, Bataan at Occidental Mindoro,” Dominguez said, adding that cloudy skies with scattered rains are also expected over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, much of Central Luzon, Benguet, Pangasinan, and Camarines Norte.

(We still expect intermittent periods of heavy rainfall due to the Habagat in Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro.)

The state weather bureau also forecast improving weather conditions over the remaining areas of Luzon, with rainfall expected to decrease and the sun possibly becoming visible.

PAGASA weather report, however, noted that Palawan may still experience Habagat-induced rainfall, while generally fair weather is expected over the Visayas and Mindanao, with localized thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening.