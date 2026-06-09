LTO issues SCO vs driver, vehicle owner after fatal Antipolo road crash

The LTO ordered the driver and the vehicle owner to appear before the Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) of the agency, requiring involved individuals to submit a sworn explanation, together with the necessary supporting documents, as part of the ongoing investigation.

“They may possibly face charges of reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, which may result in suspension or revocation of their licenses,” the agency said in a statement.

In the issued SCO, the LTO ordered the immediate surrender of the driver’s license with 90-day preventive suspension while the case hearing is ongoing while the vehicle is placed under alarm status.

Meanwhile, the agency assured that the ongoing investigation will be fair, thorough, and in accordance with due process.

“Strict monitoring and prompt action by the LTO on incidents involving road safety will continue,” LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao said.

“We do not let this pass, and every case is being investigated so that appropriate actions can be implemented in accordance with the law,” he added.