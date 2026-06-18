9 LTO Caraga personnel arrested

The entrapment stemmed from multiple complaints filed by motorists alleging that LTO personnel had been demanding money during enforcement operations.

Initial reports said the suspects allegedly asked for payments from drivers in exchange for the processing of transactions, clearance of violations, or release of documents.

The nine arrested personnel were implicated in repeated extortion activities based on the complaints received by the LTO Central Office.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing and urged other possible victims to come forward and provide additional evidence against the arrested personnel.