9 LTO Caraga personnel arrested

Nine personnel of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) Caraga were arrested during an entrapment operation on Thursday morning over alleged extortion complaints from motorists and transport operators in Buenavista, Agusan del Norte.
According to reports, the LTO Central Office, in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Division of Police Regional Office 13, the Regional Mobile Force Battalion, and the Buenavista Municipal Police Station, conducted the operation in Barangay Alubihid, Buenavista.
The entrapment stemmed from multiple complaints filed by motorists alleging that LTO personnel had been demanding money during enforcement operations.
Initial reports said the suspects allegedly asked for payments from drivers in exchange for the processing of transactions, clearance of violations, or release of documents.
The nine arrested personnel were implicated in repeated extortion activities based on the complaints received by the LTO Central Office.
Authorities said an investigation is ongoing and urged other possible victims to come forward and provide additional evidence against the arrested personnel.