LTO suspends SUV driver’s license linked to fatal motorcycle crash

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a show-cause order to the registered owner and driver of a white Nissan Patrol involved in a fatal collision with a motorcycle in Makati City.
To recall, the crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling along Gil Puyat Avenue in the city’s San Antonio district, according to initial findings from the Makati City Police Station’s Vehicular Traffic Investigation Unit.
The impact threw the motorcycle rider from the vehicle, causing severe injuries. The victim was rushed to the Makati Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival, authorities said.
A separate LTO probe, initiated after video footage surfaced on social media, revealed that the SUV was allegedly seen driving dangerously along Mercedes Avenue in Pasig City prior to the crash.
The reported violations include speeding, abrupt lane changes without signaling, illegal overtaking, and a possible violation of the city’s vehicle volume reduction program, commonly known as the number coding scheme.
Following the crash, the LTO ordered the owner and driver of the Nissan Patrol to appear before the agency on Thursday to submit a sworn statement and explain the incident.
The agency’s show-cause order mandated the immediate surrender of the driver’s license, which faces a 90-day preventive suspension, and placed the vehicle under an alarm status.
LTO chief Markus Lacanilao assured the public that the agency would not tolerate irresponsible driving that endangers lives.