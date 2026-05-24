LTO suspends SUV driver’s license linked to fatal motorcycle crash

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a show-cause order to the registered owner and driver of a white Nissan Patrol involved in a fatal collision with a motorcycle in Makati City.

To recall, the crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling along Gil Puyat Avenue in the city’s San Antonio district, according to initial findings from the Makati City Police Station’s Vehicular Traffic Investigation Unit.

The impact threw the motorcycle rider from the vehicle, causing severe injuries. The victim was rushed to the Makati Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival, authorities said.