Fugitive woman wanted for tax case nabbed in Makati

At about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 9 June, personnel of the Warrant and Subpoena Section, Investigation and Detective Management Section of the Makati City Police Station served a warrant of arrest against alias Aurora, Human Resource Manager, at Gil Puyat Avenue corner N. Garcia Street in Barangay Bel-Air, Makati City.

The suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Leonida Marie Palacios Galicia of Makati City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 62 for violation of Section 255 in relation to Sections 253(D) and 256 of the National Internal Revenue Code.

The warrant was issued on 3 June 2026, with a recommended bail of P60,000 for each count, or a total of P300,000 for five counts.

The arrested suspect was informed of her constitutional rights and subjected to proper documentation and processing. The warrant of arrest will be returned to the issuing court for appropriate disposition.