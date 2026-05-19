Woman wanted for illegal recruitment nabbed in Manila

She was arrested at around 11:30 a.m. on 19 May by operatives of the Makati City Police Station’s Warrant and Subpoena Section and Intelligence Division and Management Section (IDMS).

Police said “Teresa” had an outstanding warrant for violating Section 6 of Republic Act 8042, or the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995, as amended by RA 10022.

The no-bail warrant was issued by the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 133 in 2023.

Makati police chief PCOL Pedro A. Alagano Jr., who oversaw the operation, said the arrest ended months of evasion by the suspect.

“Teresa” is currently under police custody for documentation and processing before authorities formally return the warrant to the court.###