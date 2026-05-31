Most wanted fugitive nabbed in Makati

Operatives of the Warrant and Subpoena Section of Makati City Police Station apprehended a top 6 district-level most wanted person during a warrant-serving operation conducted in Barangay Bangkal, Makati City on Saturday, 30 May.
Alias Marco, 21, was arrested at his residence located along Reyes Street, Barangay Bangkal, Makati City.
The arrest was effected by virtue of warrants of arrest issued by Judge Mary Jean Cajandab-ong of Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 136 for four counts of rape, with no bail recommended.
The accused is presently under the custody of the Makati City Police Station for proper documentation and disposition.
The served warrants of arrest will be returned to the issuing court in accordance with established legal procedures. NEIL ALCOBER