LTO issued SCO against rider involved in viral road rage in Sampaloc, Manila

According to LTO, footage showed that the rider who was allegedly assaulted was traveling in the correct direction of traffic when he was reportedly followed by the other rider and his back rider.

In the following confrontation, the back rider allegedly hit the victim using a helmet, while the rider shouted curses at him, which is considered a road rage incident.

Following the road rage incident, the agency ordered the assaulting rider and his back rider to appear at the LTO–Intelligence and Investigation Division to explain why they should not be held liable for charges of reckless driving, disregarding traffic signs, failure to wear a standard protective motorcycle helmet, and operating a motorcycle with improper footwear.

“We strongly condemn any form of violence and road rage on our roads”.

“Driving comes with responsibility, and anyone proven to have violated the law will face the corresponding penalties. We will continue to ensure the safety and order of our roads for all motorists,” LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao said.

The LTO also placed the involved motorcycle unit under alarm status in the issued SCO with 90 days preventive suspension on the rider’s driver’s license.

The agency emphasized that it does not condone any form of road rage, aggressive behavior, and violations of traffic laws that put fellow motorists and the public at risk.