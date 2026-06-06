iPhone GPS signal leads to bust of alleged carnapping ring

The operation involved the Eastern Police District's District Intelligence Division, District Anti-Carnapping Unit and the Marikina City Police Station.

The investigation began at around 2:29 a.m. on 5 June after a 20-year-old student was robbed of his white Honda PCX motorcycle and iPhone 16 Pro Max at the corner of J.P. Rizal and Baybay Streets in Barangay Concepcion Uno, Marikina City.

Using the phone's real-time GPS tracking feature, investigators traced the device to Barangay 171 in Caloocan City. The victim later identified a suspect in the area and called his own number, causing the stolen phone to ring inside the suspect's belt bag.

Police immediately arrested the suspect and recovered the phone, along with an unlicensed firearm.

Follow-up hot pursuit operations led authorities to uncover what they described as a larger carnapping operation.

Recovered during the operation were a Hyundai Stargazer SUV, a Toyota Vios sedan, two Honda PCX motorcycles, a Honda Click, a Yamaha Aerox, a Yamaha Mio Soul, a Yamaha NMAX V3 and a Suzuki Raider motorcycle.

Authorities also confiscated an unserialized 9mm pistol and an unserialized .38-caliber revolver.

The eight suspects are currently detained at the Marikina City Police Station pending inquest proceedings. They face charges for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, and Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.