The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has finalized its operational security plan for the fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Monday, 27 July, following the send-off of 21,261 security personnel around the Batasang Pambansa Complex.
The deployed force comprises personnel from the NCRPO, the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Headquarters, the Special Action Force (SAF), Police Regional Office (PRO) 1, PRO Cordillera, PRO 3, and PRO 4B.
At first light on Saturday, NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin led the NCRPO Command Group and key partner agencies in an on-site inspection.
The inspection covered critical areas along Commonwealth Avenue—from St. Peter Parish Church to the Sandiganbayan—as well as IBP Road, the House of Representatives, and the Batasan Police Station.
During the ground assessment, commanders evaluated personnel deployment, primary and alternate response routes, communication redundancy, and inter-unit coordination.
Aberin issued directives emphasizing command responsibility, proactive traffic and crowd management, and rapid emergency response capabilities.
The NCRPO said these pre-deployment measures are intended to ensure the full implementation of its SONA security plan.
"Our security grid is fully integrated. Every personnel deployed must uphold the highest standards of discipline, vigilance, and human rights. We maintain firm, unwavering control to ensure a safe, orderly, and peaceful SONA 2026," Aberin said.
Throughout the security operations, all units have been instructed to strictly follow police operational procedures, exercise maximum tolerance, and maintain professionalism when engaging with the public.
The NCRPO also urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement authorities, comply with official traffic advisories, and immediately report any suspicious activity or emergencies to the nearest police station or through the 911 emergency hotline.