The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has finalized its operational security plan for the fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Monday, 27 July, following the send-off of 21,261 security personnel around the Batasang Pambansa Complex.

The deployed force comprises personnel from the NCRPO, the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Headquarters, the Special Action Force (SAF), Police Regional Office (PRO) 1, PRO Cordillera, PRO 3, and PRO 4B.

At first light on Saturday, NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin led the NCRPO Command Group and key partner agencies in an on-site inspection.