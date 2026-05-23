GPS aids ‘moto’ snatching suspect’s arrest

A motorcycle-riding snatching suspect was arrested in a follow-up operation that used GPS technology in Taguig City over the weekend.

Police said the incident occurred at about 3:05 p.m. in front of PBCom Tower along Shaw Boulevard in Barangay Kapitolyo, Pasig City.

The victim, an 18-year-old student, was riding a public utility jeepney when a suspect on a gray-and-black Mio Soul 125 motorcycle with plate number 209TAJ allegedly grabbed her iPhone 16 Pro Max worth P72,000 and fled eastbound.