GPS aids ‘moto’ snatching suspect’s arrest

A motorcycle-riding snatching suspect was arrested in a follow-up operation that used GPS technology in Taguig City over the weekend.
Police said the incident occurred at about 3:05 p.m. in front of PBCom Tower along Shaw Boulevard in Barangay Kapitolyo, Pasig City.
The victim, an 18-year-old student, was riding a public utility jeepney when a suspect on a gray-and-black Mio Soul 125 motorcycle with plate number 209TAJ allegedly grabbed her iPhone 16 Pro Max worth P72,000 and fled eastbound.
The victim immediately sought assistance from Ortigas Police Sub-Station 1. Authorities tracked the stolen phone and determined via GPS that the suspect was heading toward Kalayaan Avenue and South Cembo in Taguig City.
A joint operation by Ortigas Police Sub-Station 1 and the follow-up section led to the arrest of the suspect, identified only as alias “James,” 45, along Gen. Jacinto Street in Barangay South Cembo.
Recovered from the suspect were the stolen cellphone, an improvised firearm loaded with one round of ammunition, about 6.5 grams of suspected shabu worth P44,200, two grams of suspected marijuana worth P240, and the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.