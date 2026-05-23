Pasig police arrest motorcycle-riding snatching suspect in Taguig

A motorcycle-riding snatching suspect was arrested in a follow-up operation in Taguig City on Friday afternoon.

Initial investigation showed that at around 3:05 p.m., a snatching incident occurred in front of PB Com Shaw Boulevard, Barangay Kapitolyo, Pasig City.

The victim, an 18-year-old female student, was onboard a public utility jeepney when a motorcycle riding suspect snatched her iPhone 16 Pro Max, worth P72,000 and fled eastbound on a gray-black Mio Soul 125 motorcycle with plate number 209TAJ.

Immediately after the incident, the victim sought assistance from Ortigas Police Sub-Station 1. Through prompt tracking of the stolen phone, the Pasig Elite found that the suspect was heading toward Kalayaan Avenue in the direction of South Cembo, Taguig City.

A joint follow-up operation by Ortigas Police Sub-Station 1 and the Follow-up Section led to the arrest of alias “James”, 45, along Gen. Jacinto Street, Barangay South Cembo.

Recovered from the suspect were the stolen iPhone 16 Pro Max, one improvised firearm loaded with one live ammunition, one heat-sealed sachet containing approximately 6.5 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P44,200, two grams of suspected marijuana valued at P240, and the motorcycle used in the crime. NEIL ALCOBER