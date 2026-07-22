The regional police office said every component of its security plan has been calibrated to protect the public, maintain order, and ensure uninterrupted police services across Metro Manila.

The NCRPO increased its deployment to 21,261 personnel from the initially planned 20,229, reinforced by 3,000 standby personnel from Police Regional Office 2, Police Regional Office Mimaropa (PRO-4B), and Police Regional Office 5 who are on standby for immediate augmentation.

Personnel will be stationed around the Batasang Pambansa Complex, major thoroughfares, transport terminals, border control points, designated rally areas, government installations, and other critical locations across Metro Manila.

The NCRPO said regular anti-criminality operations and police visibility will continue to ensure public safety throughout the region.

To manage public assemblies while upholding constitutional rights, the NCRPO has designated 11,196 Civil Disturbance Management personnel.

"All deployed personnel have undergone rigorous operational briefings explicitly emphasizing maximum tolerance, absolute respect for human rights, and the inviolable constitutional right of citizens to peaceful assembly and free expression. Security operations will strictly adhere to the rule of law and Police Operational Procedures, balancing public safety with the total safeguarding of democratic freedoms," the NCRPO said.

The NCRPO will be placed under full alert status beginning 5 p.m. on 24 July, followed by phased deployments leading to full operational readiness before the SONA.

Security preparations include intensified intelligence monitoring, route and perimeter security, contingency planning, quick reaction teams, explosive ordnance disposal units, SWAT teams, medical response units, and close coordination with the Presidential Security Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Philippine Coast Guard, local government units, and other government and private stakeholders.

Additional security measures include the implementation of a no-fly/no-drone zone over designated areas and the nationwide suspension of permits to carry firearms outside residences on 27 July.

Temporary road closures and traffic rerouting will also be implemented around the Batasang Pambansa Complex and key routes.

Motorists traveling northbound from Quezon Memorial Circle to Fairview are advised to take North Avenue, Mindanao Avenue, Sauyo Road, or Quirino Highway before rejoining Commonwealth Avenue.

Southbound motorists traveling from Fairview to Quezon Memorial Circle may take Commonwealth Avenue, Sauyo Road or Quirino Highway, Mindanao Avenue, and North Avenue.

The NCRPO and the MMDA said updated traffic advisories will be issued to guide motorists and minimize disruption.